DAVIE, Fla. - AMT, Petty Officer Second Class Sean Michael Carroll, 24, of Davie, Florida, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Florida.

Sean was born in Pottsville, April 28, 1995, a son of Malinda Mae (Aston) Carroll and John Thomas Carroll Jr.

He graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 2013, where he became a member of the 1000-Point Club for the high school swim team.

Sean served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 5 1/2 years as an aviation maintenance technician achieving the rank of petty officer second class.

He formerly worked at the Blue Mountain Recreation Commission as a lifeguard and at Schaeffer's Harley Davidson as a detailer.

Sean was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout with Troop 651 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Deer Lake H.O.G. from 2006-14, serving as a safety officer in 2012.

Sean is survived by his wife, Alasha Carroll (Lightcap); grandparents, John Thomas Sr. and Jane Carroll and Frederick Charles Aston and his late wife, Yvonne. He had two pet cats, Simon and Garfunkel.

CARROLL - AMT, Petty Officer Second Class Sean Michael Carroll, 24, of Davie, Florida. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg 17961. A memorial gathering will be from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, Virginia, 22201 or through their website at www.cgmahq.org.