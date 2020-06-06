Sean Michael Powell
SHAMOKIN – Sean Michael Powell, 35, of 178 E. Cameron St., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was born May 5, 1985, a son of James and Cynthia (Weikel) Powell, who survive. He worked as an auto mechanic for B&L Buick Chevy, of Shamokin.

On March 19, 2018, in Shamokin, he married Samantha Purcell, who survives.

Sean was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Shamokin.

Sean is survived by his wife, Samantha Powell; three sons, Sean Powell Jr., Conner Purcell and Sean Kopp; a daughter, Melody Powell; his father, James Powell; his mother, Cynthia Weikel; a brother, James Powell and his wife, Denise, of Texas; a sister, Heather Puttmann and her husband, Keith, of Shamokin; a brother-in-law, Jeramy Cox and his fiancé, Kersten Reichenbach, of Kulpmont; five nephews, James Powell, Michael Powell, Carson Cox, Mayson Cox and Carter Cox; nine nieces, Caitlin Galindo, Kristen Powell, Payten Puttmann, Alexis Powell, Haley Palmer, Katie Cox, Kristen Snyder, Maryanne Snyder and Zoey Dietrich; and many cousins.

Sean was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilmer and Daisy Weikel; and his paternal grandparents, William and Hazel Powell.

POWELL - Sean Michael Powell, 35, of 178 E. Cameron St., Shamokin. A funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor, with Pastor Zachary Hoppel officiating. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to defray funeral costs to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
