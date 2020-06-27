MIFFLINVILLE - Shannon M. (Bednar) Spaid, 55, of Mifflinville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she was a patient for the past three weeks.

She was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, a daughter of Eve (Steinbach) Bednar, of Berwick, and Leonard Bednar, of Mount Carmel. She was raised and educated in the Shamokin and Berwick areas.

Shannon worked as a home health aide for several years and was employed in the housekeeping department at Bloomsburg Heath Care.

Shannon loved camping and looked forward to the warm weather when the season would begin. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed visiting and staying at several different campgrounds over the years.

Shannon was a devoted wife and mother, who's free time centered around spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shannon will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Robert J. Spaid Sr., with whom she would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this July; children, Robert J. Spaid Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Shamokin; Christopher M. Spaid, of Northumberland; Lisa Marie Spaid, of Mifflinville; Justin A. Spaid, of Northumberland; and Michael A. Spaid and his wife, Mahogany, of Bloomsburg; cherished grandchildren, Kaleb, Haleigh, Madison, Mikeala, Masyn, Nathanial, Raegan, and Bentley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Bednar, of Florida.

SPAID - Shannon M. (Bednar) Spaid, 55, of Mifflinville. At Shannon's request, there will be no public services. Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is assisting her family. Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.