MOUNT CARMEL - Sharon A. Brosh, 71, of 343 E. Seventh St., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, to rejoin the love of her life.

She was born in Ashland, Oct. 10, 1948, a daughter of Albert Horsfield and Lucy (Schultz) Horsfield.

Sharon was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and worked as a clerk at Boyer's Grocery Store.

On Dec. 9, 1967, in Chambersburg, she married the love of her life, Frank J. Brosh Jr., who preceded her in death July 14, 2018.

Sharon is survived by two sons, Frank J. Brosh III and his his wife, Melanee, of Mount Carmel, and Mark C. Brosh and his wife, Vanessa, of Coal Township; a daughter, Jessica L. Brosh, of Williamsport; her father, Albert M. Horsfield and his wife, Carol Klinger; two brothers, Albert Horsfield and his wife, Maryann, of Lavelle, and David Horsfield, of Altoona; four grandsons, Frank J. Brosh IV and his fiancé, Kristen Duceman, Tucker Brosh, Mason Fretz and Nick Barr; two granddaughters, Denier Bartos and her husband, Joseph, and Peyton Brosh; three great-grandsons, Andrew Bartos, Jaxon Bartos and Grayson Chesney; a sister-in-law, Marcia Gonder; a dear friend, David Permar Jr.; Angela Brosh, who was a second daughter to Sharon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Horsfield; her husband, Frank J. Brosh Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Frank J. Brosh Sr. and his wife, Della; and a brother-in-law, Charles Gonder.

BROSH - Sharon A. Brosh, 71, of 343 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.