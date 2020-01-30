SHAMOKIN - On Jan. 26, 2020, Sharon Marie Adams passed from this life and was reunited with her beloved late son, Joey Gricoski, and father, Walter E. Kosmer.

She was born June 1, 1953, to Marie E. and Walter Kosmer in Shamokin.

The eldest of six children, she had the largest share of the infamous "Kosmer attitude." Sharon lived by her own rules, with the first rule being that she would do anything for the people she loved.

Once you got past the gruff of her exterior, created by a life of trials, you saw her as a woman with an impossibly big heart for others. She could be seen peeling potatoes at The Shepherd's Table or taking people to their many appointments. Her heart for those she helped regularly was surpassed only by her love of any animal that crossed her path.

Within the family, Sharon "Beulah" had an incredible way with children and would do absolutely anything to make them happy. They brought out the most playful and beautiful side of her personality. She touched many lives in the community and will be greatly missed.

Sharon is survived by a daughter, Christine Olvany, and her husband, Kevin, of Elysburg; a granddaughter, Jasmine Olvany; a grandson, Kevin Olvany; her mother, Marie E. Kosmer, of Coal Township; two brothers, Jim Kosmer and his wife, Brenda, of Shamokin, and Dennis Kosmer, of Coal Township; three sisters, Brenda Kosmer, of Coal Township, Mary Lenig, of Shamokin, and Maria "Peach" Krebs and her husband, Terry, of Paxinos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

ADAMS - Sharon M. Adams, 66, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin. Funeral services will be private and burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.FarrowFH.com.