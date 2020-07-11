SUNBURY - Sheila Dawn Matter, 81, of Sunbury, was born in Sunbury in 1939, and entered into rest Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, from COVID-19. She had resided at Manor Care since Jan. 10 and began living with her daughter Sept. 13, 2019.

She was a daughter of Curtis A. and Ethel G. (Bingaman) Ginck, of Sunbury.

She was married to her loving husband, Robert C. Matter, for 30 years. He preceded her in death in 2015.

She is survived by two daughters, Janeene "Jan" (Ginck) Wheary and her husband, Ricarte, "Rick," of Trevorton, and two granddaughters, Corinne Bordner and her husband, Anthony, of New Oxford, and Jenna Adams and her husband, Daniel, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Janelle (Reichenbach) Baylor and her husband, Scott, of Marietta, and and a grandson, Ethan Baylor; her stepgrandson, Patrick Matter and his wife, Carolyn, of Millerstown, and two grandchildren, Lisa Delball and her husband, Luke, and brother, Ricky Matter, and Colleen Matter and her husband, Kurt Koenigs, of Springfield, Ohio, and a granddaughter Felicia Gumienny, of Powell, Ohio; a brother, Ronald Ginck, of Northumberland; a nephew, Brian Ginck and his wife, Beth; a niece, Melinda Hough; a sister, Heather Graybill and her late husband, John, of Sunbury; a niece, Cathy Poff and her husband Ernie; a nephew, John Graybill; and a nephew, Jason Graybill and his wife Kelly.

Sheila waitressed at several restaurants in her younger years and worked as a home health aid for SUN Home Health, where she has lasting friendships with family members of patients she cared for.

She was a food connoisseur and loved cooking, baking and making candy. She enjoyed family and holiday dinners and picnics. She made a lifelong hobby of collecting recipes and cook books.

She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was kind and got sweeter and gentler with age. She enjoyed striking up conversations whereever she was, and loved her grandchildren and was so very proud of them.

She will be leaving a void in all of our lives as she was greatly loved.

MATTER - Sheila Dawn Matter, 81, of Sunbury. A small, graveside service is being planned for September due to the COVID pandemic, officiated by Pastor Ferd Madara. Funeral arrangements are being done by Robert Foust Funeral Home, Trevorton.