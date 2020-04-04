POTTSVILLE - Sheri Lee Schleig, 53, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pottsville.

She was born in Shamokin, June 4, 1966, a daughter of Joan Pajka Schleig, of Coal Township, and Barry Lee and Elgie Schleig, of Coal Township.

She was a 1984 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

She worked in the tavern industry, having last worked at the former Hillside Cafe, in Foster Township.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and stepmother, are her son, Michael Schleig, of Frackville; her sister, Sheila Strausser, of Shamokin; a nephew, Joseph Kenenitz; her companion, Joseph Carvajal, of Pottsville; a stepbrother, Thomas Wells and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Logan and Tucker, of Louisville, Kentucky; two stepsisters, Connie Brumfield and her husband, Brian, of South Williamsport, and Crystal Lumm and her husband, Kirk, and their children, Christina and Clair, of Nashville, Tennessee.

SCHLEIG - Sheri Lee Schleig, 53, of Pottsville. Funeral services will be held from Dutcavich Funeral Home, Minersville. A private interment will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Go to www.dutcavich.com.