COAL TOWNSHIP - Sherry J. Persing-Willis, 66, 101 Ash St., Apt. 409, Coal Township, passed away March 28, 2019, at Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pitman.

Born in Shamokin on Nov. 23, 1952, she was a daughter of the late John and Norma (Fisher) Persing.

Sherry graduated from Shamokin High School in 1970.

She worked at Paper Magic, Bobs Washington Tavern in Northumberland as a bartender and Kmart.

Sherry is survived by a daughter, Ashley Willis, of Pottsville; two granddaughters, Larissa McKnight and Peyton Zvarick; a grandson, Patrick Loewen; her companion, Thomas Hagerty, of Kulpmont; a sister, Linda Persing, of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Persing; and a brother, Larry Persing.