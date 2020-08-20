COAL TOWNSHIP - Shirley Blanche May, 75, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt. 608, went home to Christ, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in her home.

She was born in Gouverneur, New York, Jan. 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lida (Hatch) Simons.

She graduated Sherburne High School in 1963, and went on to graduate from Northeast Bible Institute in Green Lane in 1969, with a missionary major.

Shirley retired from Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. She was a foster parent for Northumberland County Children and Youth. She was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Shamokin.

Shirley is survived by three daughters, of whom she was very proud, Colleen Auman and her husband, Adam, of Shamokin, Amy Farrow and her husband, Andrew II, of Easton, and Shelly Smith and her husband, Jeffrey, of Danville; two grandsons, Tanner Farrow and Parker Smith; two granddaughters, Ella Farrow and Breanna Smith; a sister, Grace Simons, of New York; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, Blossom and her grand dog, Malibu.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, who raised her, Marion Simon Van Horn; and her ex-husband, Samuel May.

MAY - Shirley Blanche May, 75, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt 608, Coal Township. A visitation, where final condolences can be made, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 46 N. Second St., Shamokin. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.