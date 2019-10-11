SUNBURY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley (Nye) Klock, 82, of Sunbury, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. A survivor of breast cancer, Shirley had a recent bout with a very rare form of skin cancer known as Merkel Cell carcinoma, which had metastasized, leading to her death.

She was born July 14, 1937. Shirley was the only child of Fred and Joyce (Prowant) Nye.

On April 5, 1959, Shirley became the wife of Kenneth Klock, a recent resident of Heather Court, Nottingham Village, Northumberland.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Sunbury High School and a 1958 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing.

She started her nursing career at Geisinger, back when the hospital was only one building. She then worked at Sunbury Hospital for 25 years, having left to join the staff at Mansion Nursing Home to be closer to her mother, who was a resident there. Following her employment at Mansion, Shirley retired.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; two children, Lori Redell and her husband, John, of Wellsboro, and Jeff Klock and his wife, Audrey, of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Josh Redell and his wife, Kate, of California, Ashley Bowen and her husband, Cody, of Wellsboro, Brittany Redell, of Maryland, and Nate Redell, of Wellsboro, a student at Lycoming College; a great-grandchild, Savannah Rose Bowen; and two great-stepgrandchildren, Madison and Caden Bowen.

Shirley was preceded in death by a stepgrandson, Eddie Griffiths, whom she never met.

After her family, Shirley's greatest love and joy of her life was her dogs, mostly Labrador and Golden Retrievers and finally her rescue dog from Mostly Mutts, Carly, who loyally remained by her side to the end.

Shirley loved flowers and gardening and took great pride in always having a beautiful display around her home. She also very much enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday throughout the year.

Shirley had a great love of birds and enjoyed watching and feeding her feathered friends and the occasional squirrel, as, after years of trial and error, she was never able to invent a "squirrel-proof" bird feeder. Shirley also participated in the semi-annual bird count for the National Audubon Society.

Shirley was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member and supporter of Mostly Mutts. Shirley felt community service was important and she participated in many different programs, including donating her time volunteering as a nurse for the American Red Cross at its Bloodmobiles and delivering flowers for the .

Shirley wanted to extend her sincere thanks to all her friends, neighbors and church family and also to Geisinger Hospice for their wonderful care.

KLOCK - Shirley Klock, 82, of Sunbury. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. If so desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, or Mostly Mutts, 284 Mountain Road, Sunbury. Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.