COAL TOWNSHIP - Shirley L. Pasierb, 87, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 101 N. Ash St., passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Shirley was born in Coal Township, July 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Mary (Scoviak) and Lucas Pasierb. Shirley was one of 10 daughters and was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. A coal miners daughter, she lived many years on Dewart Street in the Bunker Hill section of Shamokin.

Shirley was a loving person with an infectious smile.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's Church and most recently, Our Lady Of Hope Church, both of Coal Township.

She was employed as a boxer for OK Foods.

Shirley was blessed with many loving nieces and nephews, extended family members and good friends surviving her.

She was preceded in death by her nine sisters.

Rest in Peace, Shirley, you're now with Bobbe (died Jan. 24, 2020); your other sisters; and family members. Give our love to all of them.

PASIERB - Shirley L. Pasierb, 87, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 101 N. Ash St., both in Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Interment of her cremated remains will take place after Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.