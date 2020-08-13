1/
Shirley M. Cox
HAVERFORD - Shirley M. Cox, 90, of 702 Buck Lane, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Shamokin, April 30, 1930, the daughter of the late John "Jerry" and Phoebe (Price) Cox.

She graduated Shamokin High School in 1948, and then attended the Salvation Army Training College in New York, graduating in 1950.

Shirley worked with the Salvation Army, traveling for 25 years as a missionary. She went on to become a major for the Salvation Army before retiring in 1990.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Hepsey McCalla, of Haverford; a favorite niece, Molly Engle and her husband, Mike, of Coal Township, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Anderson and Betty Sherman; and a nephew, Robert Sherman Jr.

COX - Shirley M. Cox, 90, of 702 Buck Lane, Haverford. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Maj. Glenn Snyder officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held following the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
