WELLSBORO - Shirley M. Yordy, 85, of Wellsboro, and formerly of Stonington, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Laurel Assisted Living, Wellsboro.

Shirley was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Stonington, a daughter of the late Curtis A. and Margaret (Crowl) Dunkelberger.

Shirley was a graduate of Shamokin High School in the Class of 1952.

She worked at the Sears Catalog Store, Sunbury, and later at Truck and Trailer Sales Inc., Selinsgrove.

She was a member of the Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, Stonington. Shirley was a hard worker and enjoyed traveling.

Shirley is survived by three nephews, James (Mary) Yordy, of Wellsboro; Randy (Sandy) Yordy, of Wind Gap; and Chris (June) George, of King of Prussia; and a niece, Jennifer (Howard) Maybin, of Delaware.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Foster Dunkelberger; four sisters, Phyllis Yordy, Betty Diehl, Marion George and Evelyn Dunkelberger; and a niece, Beverly Cahoon.

YORDY - Shirley M. Yordy, 85, of Wellsboro, and formerly of Stonington. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1929 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury. A memorial service will follow in the church, with the Rev. Michelle Beissel, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in Shirley's name be made to her church. Shirley's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, go to www.tusseymosher.com.