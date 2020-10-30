1/
Shirley May Kahler
ASHLAND - Shirley May Kahler, 92, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.

Shirley was born in Phoenixville, Feb. 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Bessie (Malick) and George Coutts.

Shirley worked as a seamstress at Shroyer's Dress Factory, in Shamokin, and the factory in Marion Heights.

She attended Sagon Union Church in her younger years.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching game shows, gardening, flowers and also liked a clean house.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Suzette M. Kahler, of Ashland, and Kathy A., wife of Fred Welsh, of Trevorton; a son, Robert, husband of Linda Kahler, of Ashland; two grandchildren, Jesssica L. Kahler, of Ashland, and Jennifer Rissinger and her husband, Darin, of Trevorton; two great-grandchildren, David and Callie Rissinger; a sister, Emily; a brother, Larry; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raymond Kahler; a grandson, Michael R. Kahler; and siblings, Chick, Hatts, Bob, George, Jack and Bets.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 30, 2020.
