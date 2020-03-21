COAL TOWNSHIP - Shirley Starke, 96, of 409 Balsam St., passed away in Naples, Florida, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Shirley was born in Shamokin, Feb. 8, 1924, a daughter of the late Melvin and Blanche (Price) Bamford. She was a lifelong resident of Shamokin and was devoted to help in the raising of her younger siblings following the death of her mother.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1941.

On June 28, 1947, in St. Edward's Church, Shirley married the late Robert Starke Sr.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church.

Shirley was a thoughtful, generous person and a great friend. She was very active with my St. Edward Church events. She also devoted her time to helping the Catholic Charities office in Shamokin.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading and traveling to see her family. In recent years, she spent the winter months in Florida with family, relaxing and enjoying the sun and the beach.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her whole family.

Shirley is survived by four children, Susan Kelly and her husband, Jerry, of Florida, Robert Starke Jr. and his wife, Suzanne, of Coal Township, Alyce Dondero and her husband, Tony, of Florida, and Mary Carole Starke and her partner, Dusty Nason, of New York; five grandchildren, Robert A. Starke and his wife, Tammie, of North Carolina, Amy Rodarmel and her husband, Matt, of Coal Township, Adam Dondero and his wife, Katie, of Maryland, Mara Anderson and her husband, Michael, of New Jersey, and Alyssa Dondero, of Allentown; six great-grandchildren, Lake Rodarmel, Hunter Rodarmel, Claire Dondero, Stella Anderson, Connor Ellis and his wife, Tedi, and Cory Ellis; a brother, Thomas Bamford and his wife, Jean, of Shamokin; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Bamford, Doris Bamford, Marie Bamford and Terri Bamford; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and two beloved pugs, Beef and Izzy.

In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Starke; three sisters, Betty Marie Bamford, Mildred Bamford and Carol Eckman and her husband, Bob; and six brothers, Robert Bamford, John Bamford, William Bamford and his wife, Carol, David Bamford, James Bamford and Daniel Bamford.

STARKE - Shirley Starke, 96, of 409 Balsam St., Coal Township. Due to the coronavirus, funeral services for our mother have been postponed indefinitely. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.