COAL TOWNSHIP - Shirley Starke, 96, of 409 Balsam St., passed away in Naples, Florida on Feb. 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born in Shamokin on Feb. 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Blanche (Price) Bamford. She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1941.

On June 28, 1947, in St. Edward Church, Shamokin, she married the late Robert Starke Sr. She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church.

Shirley was a thoughtful, generous person and a great friend. She was very active with St. Edward Church events. She also devoted her time to helping the Catholic Charity office in Shamokin. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, and traveling to see her family. In recent years, she spent the winter months in Florida with family, relaxing and enjoying the sun and the beach.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Shamokin and was devoted to help in the raising of her younger siblings following the death of her mother. She will be greatly missed by her whole family.

Shirley is survived by four children, Susan Kelly and her husband, Jerry of Florida, Robert Starke, Jr and his wife, Suzanne of Coal Township, Alyce Dondero and her husband, Tony of Florida, and Mary Carole Starke and her partner, Dusty Nason of New York; five grandchildren, Robert A. Starke and his wife, Tammie, of North Carolina, Amy Rodarmel and her husband, Matt of Coal Township, Adam Dondero and his wife, Katie, of Maryland, Mara Anderson and her husband Michael of New Jersey, and Alyssa Dondero of Allentown; six great grandchildren, Lake Rodarmel, Hunter Rodarmel, Claire Dondero, Stella Anderson, Connor Ellis and his wife, Tedi, and Cory Ellis; a brother, Thomas Bamford and his wife, Jean of Shamokin; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Bamford, Doris Bamford, Marie Bamford, and Terri Bamford; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two beloved pugs, Beef and Izzy. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Starke; three sisters, Betty Marie Bamford, Mildred Bamford, and Carol Eckman and her husband, Bob; and six brothers, Robert Bamford, John Bamford, William Bamford and his wife, Carol, David Bamford, James Bamford, and Daniel Bamford.

STARKE - Shirley Starke, 96, of 409 Balsam Street, Coal Township – Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with The Rev. Stephen King officiating. Burial will be held following the service in St. Edward's Cemetery, Shamokin. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.