COAL TOWNSHIP - Soloman P. Bidding, 76, of 1637 Pulaski Ave., died at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Length of Illness:

Soloman was born Aug. 23, 1943, in Trevorton, a son of the late Soloman E. and Grace Victoria (Zimmerman) Bidding. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

Sol was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

Sol served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a pathfinder in Force Recon, 3rd Marine Division.

Sol was married June 12, 1965, in St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, to Patricia A. Graham, who preceded him in death Aug. 15, 2018.

In his early years, he worked as a coal miner, was employed at the Shamokin Shoe Factory and after his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corp was employed as a federal corrections officer at the Lewisburg Penitentiary. He also worked with District Justice Gembic as the supervisor for the community service program.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Sol could play the guitar and had a love for the old time country music. He loved to fish, play softball and spend time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of the Black Diamond Marine Corp League, performing military honors for the local fallen veterans.

Sol is survived by his children, Daniel and David Bidding, both of Coal Township; his sister, Esther Engle and her husband, Marlin, of Hummelstown; and his brother, John E. Bidding and his wife, Judith, of Annville; four grandchildren, Britney, Benjamin, Nathaniel and Kaylabeth Bidding; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Ann Bidding; two sisters, Florence Boscolovich and Eva Haupt; and his half-brother, Marlin Raker.

BIDDING - Soloman P. Bidding, 76, of 1637 Pulaski Ave., Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation in Sol's memory to your local Veterans Administration.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
