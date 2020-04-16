MOUNT CARMEL - Stanley J. Leshock, 79, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Country Meadows Nursing Home, Wyomissing, of COVID-19.

He was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Hazleton, a son of the late Stanley and Esther (Velgot) Leshock.

Stan graduated from Wilson High School in West Lawn where he was an outstanding football player. After graduation he went on to attend the Reading Business Institute.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After his military service he worked for Firestone Tire Co., where he was transferred to various locations in eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware until his retirement.

Stan was an avid bowler but his true passion was golf. In addition, to those past times, He was an avid "comedian," always putting smiles on everyone's faces.

Surviving are a brother, Leon Leshock, husband of the late Evelyn (Stern) Leshock, of Sinking Spring; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Schmidt, wife of Lawrence S.

