Stanley J. Leshock
1940 - 2020
MOUNT CARMEL - Stanley J. Leshock, 79, of Mount Carmel, passed away April 15, 2020, in Wyomissing.

He was born in Hazleton, Aug. 8, 1940, a son of the late Stanley and Esther (Velgot) Leshock.

He graduated from Wilson High School in Wyomissing, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked for Firestone Tire Co. until retirement. He also attended Reading Business Institute.

Preceding him in death was a sister Dorothy Schmidt.

He is survived by a brother, Leon, of Sinking Springs, and nieces and nephews.

LESHOCK - Stanley J. Leshock, 79, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
