KULPMONT - Stella Bronokoski, 100, of 135 Vermont Dr., and formerly of 811 W. Market St., Trevorton, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Serenity Gardens.

She was born in Trevorton, March 10, 1920, a daughter of the late Theodore and Teodora (Hunczak) Reyda.

In 1938, Stella married to John Bronokoski in St. Michael Church, Mount Carmel.

Stella was a homemaker and worked for dress factories in Shamokin.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Trevorton.

Stella is survived by her children, James Bronokoski and his wife, Carol, of Trevorton, and Joseph Bronokoski and his wife, Barbara, of Mountville; three grandchildren, Denise Campbell and her husband, Roger, of Mountville, Pamela Bronokoski and her husband, Terry Longacre, of Mount Joy, and Gregory Bronokoski, of Wrightsville; a stepgranddaughter, Kathleen Sullivan, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kelli Campbell and Hope Bronokoski.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband, John; a daughter, Ann Sullivan; and sons, Robert and John Eugene; a grandson, Michael Bronokoski; brothers, John, Paul and Walter Reyda; and sisters, Mary Varano, Olga Leister and Anna Foulta.

BRONOKOSKI- Stella Bronokoski, 100, of 135 Vermont Dr., Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stella's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.