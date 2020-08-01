EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP - Stella M. Ludwig, 68, of 230 Doutyville Road, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 2, 1952, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Leon and Rose (Spino) Olzsewskie.

Stella worked for Kirsh Window Blinds, Dollar General, in Trevorton, as a clerk, Paper Magic, in Elysburg, and then retired in 2014 from the Toy Factory, in Paxinos.

On Dec. 31, 2001, in Florida, she married Michael Ludwig, who survives. Stella was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church.

Stella enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her happy place was Wray's Riverfront Campground, Northumberland, where she celebrated time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Stella is survived by three sons, Thomas Derck, of Gowen City, William Ludwig and his wife, Nickie, of Nevada, and Michael B. Ludwig, of Shamokin; three grandsons, Thomas Lee Derck and his companion, Salina, of Mount Carmel, Brandon Ludwig and Hunter Ludwig; two great-granddaughters, Zoey Rose Derck and Alexis Ray Derck; three sisters, Rose Marie Payerchin, of Ohio, Sharon Adams, of Coal Township, and Leona Dworchak and her husband, Don, of Paxinos; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Payerchin, of Ohio, and Ethel Payerchin, of Florida; a brother-in-law, Dennis Long, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by a husband, Thomas Derck Sr., father and mother-in-law, Joel and Octavia (Francola) Ludwig; two brothers, Richard Payerchin and Frank Payerchin; a sister, Debra Long; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Adams.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.