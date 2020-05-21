HARRISBURG - Stephanie V. Perloski, 89, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Ecumenical Community.She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Constantine and Alberta (Mironowicz) Domanski.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Perloski and six siblings; Helen, Theresa, Rose Marie, Vincent, Peter, and Jean.She is survived by a son, Michael L. Perloski and his wife, Denise; a daughter, Patricia A. Gates and her husband, Linden; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Garver and her husband, Ed.Stephanie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. She retired from Blough Manufacturing and The Salvation Army.PERLOSKI - Stephanie V. Perloski, 89, of Harrisburg. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Neill Funeral Home, Camp Hill, on Friday. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop McDevitt High School, 1 Crusader Way, Harrisburg, 17111. Online condolences may be made at www.neillharrisburg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 21, 2020.