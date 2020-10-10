1/
Stephen D. Pita
SLATINGTON - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stephen D. Pita, of Slatington, who passed away in his home Oct. 7, 2020, at the age of 68.

He was the husband of Patricia J. (Barsh) Pita, whom he married Feb. 13, 2010.

Born in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Steve and Julia (Labosky) Pita.

Stephen was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1970.

He served his country honorably and proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard for 30 years with a rank of CWO-4/W4.

Stephen was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Nicholas and his wife, Caitlin Pita, of Coal Township, Kaitlyn and husband, Bobby Nicolosi, of Florida, Cathie and husband, Colin Bower, of Walnutport, Nathaniel and wife, Ali Pita, Christina Parker; and four grandsons. He is also survived by his nephews and niece, whom he loved as his own.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Pita.

His loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind. We will love and honor his memory for the rest of our lives.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
