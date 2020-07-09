BEVERLY, Mass. - Stephen H. "Steve" Goldstein, of Beverly, Massachusetts, formerly of Lynn, Massachusetts, passed quietly Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Steve was born and raised in Lynn.

He graduated from Lynn English High School, where he played football and baseball.

Steve was a long-time employee of West Lynn Creamery.

Steve loved bowling, Westerns and especially fishing. He delighted in sharing his passion for fishing with both his children and his grandchildren. He was also well known by many for his unique sense of humor, and his ability to make an entire room break into laughter at a moment's notice.

Steve is remembered by his family as a strong, good human being and the impact he has had is lasting.

To quote his grandson, Max: "There's really so much I could say about this man and the impact he's had on my growth as a person. It takes a special type of man to step into a father role and raise two sons that weren't biologically his. But you didn't care, you raised them as your own children. You're one of the strongest men I've ever known and you were a great role model for your children and grandchildren. You could always fill a room with laughter."

Steve is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lynda, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage; his sons, Robert Wenzel and his wife, Lisa, of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Ronald Wenzel and his wife, Sue, of Lynn, Massachusetts; his daughter, Stephanie Goldstein, of Beverly, Massachusetts; beloved grandfather of Jake, Max, Amanda and Veronica; his mother, Jacqueline Butler (Marder); and his sister, Ann Martino (Goldstein), both of Kulpmont.