RANSHAW - Stephen J. Bendas, 71, of Ranshaw, passed away at home on Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born in Coal Township, a son of the late Andrew Bendas and Pauline Kanicki.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.

Stephen was a plumber/pipefitter for Harrisburg Local No. 520.

He was a life member of the Brady Hose Co., Ranshaw.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Bendas, and sister, Ann Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife, Josita Bendas; a son, Andrew Bendas; three grandchildren; a brother, Robert Bendas; and sister, Tina Bendas.

Services will be private. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.