Stephen J. Bendas
RANSHAW - Stephen J. Bendas, 71, of Ranshaw, passed away at home on Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born in Coal Township, a son of the late Andrew Bendas and Pauline Kanicki.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.

Stephen was a plumber/pipefitter for Harrisburg Local No. 520.

He was a life member of the Brady Hose Co., Ranshaw.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Bendas, and sister, Ann Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife, Josita Bendas; a son, Andrew Bendas; three grandchildren; a brother, Robert Bendas; and sister, Tina Bendas.

Services will be private. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
