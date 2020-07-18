SAN MARCOS, California - Stephen Kent, 92, of formerly of 11319 State Route 61, Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, California.

He was born Jan. 8, 1928, in Centralia, a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Petorak) Krynitsky. On Feb. 19, 1955, in the Assumption of the Blessed Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, he married Mildred (Zukowski) Kent, who preceded him in death.

He was a 1946 graduate of Hubert Eicher High School, Centralia. He pursued a major league baseball dream by playing on various baseball teams including the AAA equivalent Phillies as a pitcher. An eye injury ended his baseball career. He returned to Centralia and he and his brothers Nicholas, Charles, and John opened Lady Hope Dress Company first in Centralia, then Mount Carmel and lastly in Kulpmont. They manufactured high-end women's clothing for New York City designers for 40 years. He was a partner in three New York City designer firms, Elvia Gobbo, Inc., Cameron & Roberts, Inc., and Pacific Shores, Inc. In addition, he also started Kar-Mel Cable TV Company, Harriman Coal Company, Fabulous Fabrics, and helped establish Oregon Hill Ski School. Stephen was also on the board of directors for Liberty State Bank.

Stephen was a proud husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle, as well as a successful businessman. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, hiking, and all sports, especially skiing. Stephen enjoyed traveling with his family to Canada and all over the United States. He loved the ski trips out west, as well as the beach and fishing trips on the east coast and in Canada. Stephen was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church and loved supporting his MCA high school teams and band as a booster. Stephen was a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Nittany Lions. Stephen was a great friend and mentor to many.

Stephen is survived by two sons, Dr. Gregory Kent and his wife, Kimberly, of Eagle, Idaho, Barry Kent and his wife, Tatiana, of San Marcos, California; three daughters, Tina Kent-Wywadis, of Stephenson, Virginia, Francine Kent, of Santa Monica, California, and Cheryl Kent and DP Chief Nieto, of Monterey, California; ten grandchildren, Tanya Wywadis, Kristin Yates, Jaime Wywadis, Jesse Wywadis, Danielle Kent, Alexander Kent, Harrison Kent, Olivia Kent, Sasha Kent and Brooke Kent; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Whyne, of Mount Carmel; two sisters-in-law Cecilia Zukowski, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Merle Kent, of Mount Carmel; as well as three brothers, George Krynitsky, of Barboursville, Virginia, Nicholas Kent, of Mount Carmel, and Peter Krynitsky, of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Mildred (Zukowski) Kent, two sisters, Mildred Potochney and Ann Machonis, four brothers, Joseph Krynitsky, Charles Kent, John Kent, and Michael Zublick.

KENT - Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mount Carmel, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. Interment will follow in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Centralia. A viewing will be held on Friday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in his name to the Mildred Kent Scholarship Fund, c/o MCAEF 600 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, 17851; Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel, 17851; Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington, Virginia, 22203-1606; or Wildlife for Everyone, 341 Science Park Road, Suite 103, State College, 16803-2287, (814) 238-8138, info@wildlifeforeveryone.org. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.