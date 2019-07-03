ALLENTOWN - Stephen L. Lonsdale, 53, formerly of Wilburton, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born Dec. 5, 1965, in Shamokin, a son of Emma (Colahan) Lonsdale, of Wilburton, and the late Dale Lonsdale, who passed away in 2009.

Stephen graduated from North Schuylkill High School.

He worked in security at Lehigh Valley Schuylkill East Medical Center, Pottsville, for 27 years.

Stephen was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed golfing, billiards, and spending time with his family, friends, and co-workers.

In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by his companion of 29 years, Jane Dobson, of Auburn; a sister, Linda, wife of Rick Hicks; a brother, Robert Lonsdale; a stepdaughter, Angelina Feno; stepgranddaughters, Tabatha Feno, Colette Feno and Ava Werner; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Minnig) Stephens, Danielle (Minnig) Zeigler, Thomas Minnig Jr., and Chuck, husband of Pamela Wetzel, of Wyomissing; and Marie Wetzel, a sister of Jane's.

LONSDALE - Stephen L. Lonsdale, 53, formerly of Wilburton. A funeral services will be held at noon Friday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hillside Society, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville 1790. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth, FD, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to rothermelfh.com.