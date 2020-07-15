1/
Stephen Mayernick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Stephen Mayernick, 65, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Danville, July 31, 1954, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Gaffney) Mayernick.

He graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

Stephen was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a machinist at Laubenstein's Manufacturing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Hummel) Mayernick; and two daughters, Christine Mayernick, of Mount Carmel, and Amanda Mayernick and her partner, Chris Fallat, of Wilburton; seven grandchildren, Robert, Aubrianna and Ryan Bush, Max Mains, Makenna Rumbel, Ava Santelli and Rilynn Fallat; three sisters, Mary Snarski, Jean Graham and JoAnn Becker and her husband, David; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Sock.

MAYERNICK - Stephen Mayernick, 65, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved