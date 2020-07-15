MOUNT CARMEL - Stephen Mayernick, 65, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Danville, July 31, 1954, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Gaffney) Mayernick.

He graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

Stephen was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a machinist at Laubenstein's Manufacturing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Hummel) Mayernick; and two daughters, Christine Mayernick, of Mount Carmel, and Amanda Mayernick and her partner, Chris Fallat, of Wilburton; seven grandchildren, Robert, Aubrianna and Ryan Bush, Max Mains, Makenna Rumbel, Ava Santelli and Rilynn Fallat; three sisters, Mary Snarski, Jean Graham and JoAnn Becker and her husband, David; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Sock.

MAYERNICK - Stephen Mayernick, 65, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.