MOUNT CARMEL - Stephen P. Miller, 60, of 243 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Ashland on Sept. 26, 1959, a son of the late Robert Miller and Patricia (Boylan) Snyder.

He was a 1978 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

On May 15, 1982, in St. Mary's Church in Kulpmont, he married Lisa (Santomieri) Miller, who survives.

Stephen was employed by the Pennsylvania Power and Light Co. prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the West End Athletic Club. He was a lifetime member of the Locust Gap Fire Co.

Stephen was an avid hunter, fisherman and lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Stephen Miller Jr. and Zachary Miller, both of Mount Carmel; stepfather, Paul Snyder Sr., of Locust Gap; one sister, Christine Langton, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Robert Miller, and his wife, Patricia, of Helfenstein, and Paul Snyder Jr., and his wife, Chris, of Locust Gap; nieces and nephews.

###

MILLER - Stephen P. Miller, 60, of 243 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mount Carmel Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements.