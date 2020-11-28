MILTON - Stephen W. Albertson, 73, of Milton, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Lewisburg, the son of the late William H. and Phyllis (Enterline) Albertson.

He was married to the former Patricia Stitely. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Steve was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Shippers Car Line and PP&L, retiring in 2009.

He was past vice president of the Milton Boat Club, past vice president of Milton Little League, past president of Ball Bulle Bow Hunting Club, past councilman for the 5th Ward in Milton, and a trustee of Shakespeare Rod and Gun Club. He was also a Civil War buff.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and their wives, Carl and Heather Albertson, of Danville, and Lance and Dawn Albertson, of Newnan, Georgia; three grandchildren; a brother, Charles Albertson, of Bridgewater, Maine; and a sister, Vicki Reichenbach, of Sunbury.

###

ALBERTSON - Stephen W. Albertson, 73, of Milton. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 3 with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.