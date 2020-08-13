1/
Steven Asa Orme
SHAMOKIN - Steven Asa Orme, 31, of 6791 Upper Road, died at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born April 26, 1989, in Danville, to William Orme and Robin (Rollman) Orme.

Steve was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 2007.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Steve was employed at Great Dane as a welder.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Kulpmont.

Steve loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and loved to work on cars. There were numerous projects he was working on, usually all at the same time. He loved his family and was a great father. He was very proud of his kids, he would do anything for them. He loved his dogs, Khole and Penny.

He is survived by his parents, William and Robin Orme; his fiancee, Jana Reeser; and his children, Arionna and Asa Orme; as well as brothers and sisters, William B., Alyssa, Hayla, Will, Damian, Colton, Rachael, Cadence and Lilly; maternal grandparents, Melinda and Jim Sickora; paternal grandmother, Judy Orme; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, with a nephew due in September; several close in-laws and friends, Nate Zimmerman, Travis Williard, Paul Letterman, Robert Fisher and Jake Howell; and his dogs, Khole and Penny.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, William Orme.

ORME - Steven Asa Orme, 31, of 6791 Upper Road, Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. David Butler officiating. Burial will be at a later date.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
