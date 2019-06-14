ELYSBURG - Steven Charles Matukaitis, 75, of Bear Gap, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his home surrounded by his devoted wife of 50 years, Alice C. Matukaitis, and their family.

He was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 1943, a son of the late Stanley and Sophia (Beckno) Matukaitis.

On Aug. 9, 1969, in Wentzville, Missouri, he married the love of his life, Alice Hunsel, who survives.

Steven was a 1961 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and held a Master's of Science in physical education and a Master's of Science in special education.

He was a respected special education teacher and coach for more than 35 years in Missouri, Delaware and most recently, for the Bloomsburg School District.

Steven was an athlete in high school and scholar-athlete at East Stroudsburg University and Truman University.

Over the years "Coach Mat" was a dedicated wrestling, football and track coach, mentoring many gifted athletes spanning several decades.

After his retirement, Steven was an armchair coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

In addition, in 1977, Steven established Matukaitis Farm in Bear Gap and was dedicated to growing and marketing quality vegetables for the local community.

Steven is survived by his wife, Alice (Hunsel) Matukaitis, of Elysburg; two sons, Michael S. Matukaitis and his wife, Amy Lowe Matukaitis, of Lewisburg, and Jason B. Matukaitis, of Koa, Hawaii; two daughters, Lisa M. Matukaitis, of Camp Hill, and Jennifer L. Othmer and her husband, Philipp Othmer, of Lititz; six grandsons, Jackson Matukaitis, Ethan Cohen, Bennett Cohen, Brooks Walker, Evan Walker and Lennon Othmer; three granddaughters, Lydia Matukaitis, Ava Othmer and Alice Othmer; a sister, Debra Roeding and her husband, Andy, of Center Valley; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Alma Hunsel.

MATUKAITIS - Steven Charles Matukaitis, 75, of Bear Gap. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki as celebrant. Burial will follow the service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel, after a procession passing the family farm. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with vigil prayers at 7 p.m. at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.