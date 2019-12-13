MOUNT CARMEL - Steven R. Karstetter Sr., 59, of 16 E. Second St., Mount Carmel, passed away at his residence.

Born in Lewistown, May 6, 1960, he was a son of the late James and Vivienne (Michael) Karstetter.

He attended schools in New Jersey.

Steven was employed as a truck driver.

He was a member of the Sons of Poland, Mount Carmel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Mary (Stallone) Karstetter; one daughter, Stephaine Ritter and her husband, Daniel Ritter Jr., of Lewistown; two sons, Steven Karstetter Jr., of Dexter, Missouri, and James Karstetter, of Lewistown; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Karstetter and Rick Laird; five sisters, Peggy Leisenring, Pam Fischer, Karen Ross, Lisa Winters and Linda Archer; nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were one granddaughter and one grandson.

KARSTETTER - Steven R. Karstetter Sr., 59, of 16 E. Second St., Mount Carmel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.