ASHLAND - Susan Ann (Heck) Zeigenfuse, 59, of Ashland, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Pottsville, July 26, 1960, a daughter of the late Ronald and Sarah (Gibbs) Wilson.

She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, where she enjoyed band and English, but math not so much.

Susan lived with multiple chronic illnesses, including multiple sclerosis. She was in her fourth year at Penn State University when her illnesses caused her to drop out. She remained a member of the National Honor Society. She had a gift for helping young troubled women and her hope was to be a professional counselor.

Susan maintained a positive attitude, enjoyed nature, music and helping others. She loved animals. She will be missed.

Susan is survived by her common-law husband, David B. Zeigenfuse (USAF); two daughters, Brandy Baez (veteran USAF) and Kelly Howell (veteran USMC); and three brothers, Steve Wilson, Ronald Wilson and Keith Wilson.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen; and a brother, John.

ZEIGENFUSE - Susan Ann (Heck) Zeigenfuse, 59, of Ashland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Jeremy Smallwood officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.