COAL TOWNSHIP - Susan E. Rosini, 74, of 1018 W. Pine St., loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, entered into eternal life surrounded by her husband, son and loving family Wednesday, June 19, 2019, her and Dennis' 54th wedding anniversary, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

Susan was born in Coal Township, Nov. 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Myrtle (Heitzman) and George James Dunn.

She attended Coal Township schools and was proud of it.

On June 19, 1965, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, she married Dennis E. Rosini, who survives.

A homemaker and mom, she was a member of Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Shamokin.

She enjoyed playing cards, taking rides and working in her yard.

In addition to Dennis, her loving husband of 54 years, Susan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick J. and Pauline J. Rosini; grandchildren, Katelyn Batter, Trisha Hoffman and her husband, Kyle, Nathan Rosini and his significant other, Carolyn Bower, and Gregory Rosini; great-grandchildren, Valerie Hoffman and Keegan Batter; a sister, Irene Reitz; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Carl and her husband, Thomas; nieces and nephews, LouAnn Schleig, Susan Miller, Daniel Dunn, Scott McDonald, Christie Ann Pipkins, Diane Roman, Brooke Bell and Thomas "Rob" Carl; and her best friend, Mary Weaver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Dunn Jr.; and two sisters, Joan Lesniak and Eloise Sassani.

ROSINI - Susan E. Rosini, 74, of 1018 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A memorial service will be held at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, with the Rev. Sam Bellavia officiating. A private interment service of her cremains will be held for family members in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township on an earlier date. The family requests, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin 17872 or the , ( ), 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231. The Rosini family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.