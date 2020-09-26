MUNCY - Susan L. Ault, 56, of Muncy, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 10, 1964, in Williamsport, a daughter of Donna M. (Michael) Sheets and the late James J. Sheets.

She and her husband, Martin L. Ault, would have celebrated 24 years of marriage on Sept. 27, 2020.

Susan attended Warrior Run schools and was a graduate of Pleasant View Christian Academy.

She was a school bus driver for the former Brelsford Transportation for many years and was also employed with Weis Market, Muncy, as a seafood clerk. Susan attended Friends Church, Hughesville, and enjoyed camping, gardening and, above all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother are, two sons, Cory Funston, of Williamsport, and Cody Funston, of Muncy; three daughters, Megan (David) Bradley, of Muncy, Kiersten Ault, of Montgomery, and Courtney Ault, of Virginia.; a brother, Joshua (Megan) Sheets, of Turbotville; and eight grandchildren.

AULT - Susan L. Ault, 56, of Muncy. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.