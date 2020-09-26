1/
Susan L. Ault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MUNCY - Susan L. Ault, 56, of Muncy, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 10, 1964, in Williamsport, a daughter of Donna M. (Michael) Sheets and the late James J. Sheets.

She and her husband, Martin L. Ault, would have celebrated 24 years of marriage on Sept. 27, 2020.

Susan attended Warrior Run schools and was a graduate of Pleasant View Christian Academy.

She was a school bus driver for the former Brelsford Transportation for many years and was also employed with Weis Market, Muncy, as a seafood clerk. Susan attended Friends Church, Hughesville, and enjoyed camping, gardening and, above all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother are, two sons, Cory Funston, of Williamsport, and Cody Funston, of Muncy; three daughters, Megan (David) Bradley, of Muncy, Kiersten Ault, of Montgomery, and Courtney Ault, of Virginia.; a brother, Joshua (Megan) Sheets, of Turbotville; and eight grandchildren.

###

AULT - Susan L. Ault, 56, of Muncy. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home - Hughesville
557 East Water Street
Hughesville, PA 17737
(570) 584-2981
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved