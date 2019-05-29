MOUNT CARMEL - Susan L. Kratzer, 51, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Ashland, Jan. 3, 1968, a daughter of Thomas M. Pivarnik, of Mount Carmel, and the late Gayle L. (Cahoon) Pivarnik.

Susan graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School.

She worked as a nursing assistant for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed coloring and was devoted to her family.

Susan was kind, caring, loving and would brighten up any room with her smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her father, Susan is survived by a daughter, Erica Kratzer, of Mount Carmel; a companion, Tim Wagner, of Mount Carmel; brother and two sisters, Tommy, husband of Tina Pivarnik, Karen, wife of Brian Yeager, and Lori, wife of Johnny Trocki; a granddaughter, Alexa Dorney; a niece and two nephews, Jocelyn, Brian and Travis.

In addition to her mother, Susan was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.