SHAMOKIN - Susan Lorraine (Tentromono) Steinhart, 71, of Shamokin, was called home to our Lord Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a strong fight with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her home.

Susan was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Shamokin, a daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Tentromono. They were blessed with six children, with Susan being the first. Being the oldest in the family of six, she helped to raise her siblings.

She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1966, and went on to marry the love of her life, Edgar "Jim" Steinhart. They shared 50 years of wonderful marriage and had two children.

Susan was a hard worker who worked for 20 years at Mountain View Manor as a nurse's aide and in rehabilitation therapy. Her last job was at the Dollar General store where she enjoyed talking to all of the customers.

Susan's love for her family made holidays and get-togethers very special. Our whole family can agree she loved to laugh and was strong woman who gave you her heart. We know she is in heaven with her family and friends who have gone on before us. She is gone from us, but her light will continue to shine in all our hearts, especially her husband and best friend, Jim.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jim; two children, Lisa Steinhart Sincavage and her husband, Kevin, of Elysburg, and Scott Steinhart and his wife, Tonya, of Trevorton; five grandchildren, Kayla Sincavage, Kevin Sincavage Jr., and Cody, Kayla and Trent Steinhart; a great-grandchild, Kyleigh; siblings, Daniel Tentromono, Paulette DeLancey, Michael Tentromono and Tony Tentromono; and will be sadly missed by her beautiful cat, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elizabeth and Michael Tentromono; and a sister, Michelle Tentromono Witt.