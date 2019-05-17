SHAMOKIN - Susan M. Wright, 54, of 825 E. Packer St., passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, with her family by her side.

She was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 18, 1965, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Huckins) Riffel.

On May 15, 2015, in Sunbury, she married Robert J. Wright, who survives.

Susan worked as a deli manager at Genuardi's in Royersford.

In addition to her husband, Robert J. Wright, of Shamokin, she is survived by a son, James Hiland, of Reading; a daughter, Jessica Hiland, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Carly Rose Boria, of Shamokin; a sister, Kellyanne Johnson and her husband, Karl, of Maine; two nephews, Mark Donohue, of Mount Joy, and Jimmy Riffel; and three nieces, Karen Riffel, of Maine, Bridget Riffel, of Maine, and Kellyanne, of Philadelphia.

Along with her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Riffel; and a sister, Dorothy Donohue.