ELYSBURG - Susan S. Parks, 79, of 54 Jackson Road, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lebanon, Aug. 8, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Callaghan) Spicer.

She graduated from Lebanon High School and studied art at Kutztown State University.

In 1979, Susan married Glenn Parks, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in Lebanon.

Susan loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved caring for and spending time with her cats.

Susan is survived by two sons, Harold Fulmer, of Elysburg, and John Fulmer and his wife, Patti, of Elysburg; four grandchildren, Haley Fulmer, Morgan, Connor and Gregory Fulmer; and a great-grandson, Cameron Troutman.

In addition to her husband and parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Spicer.

PARKS - Susan S. Parks, 79, of 54 Jackson Road, Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to ww.farrowfh.com.