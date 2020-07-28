1/
Susan S. Parks
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELYSBURG - Susan S. Parks, 79, of 54 Jackson Road, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lebanon, Aug. 8, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Callaghan) Spicer.

She graduated from Lebanon High School and studied art at Kutztown State University.

In 1979, Susan married Glenn Parks, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in Lebanon.

Susan loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved caring for and spending time with her cats.

Susan is survived by two sons, Harold Fulmer, of Elysburg, and John Fulmer and his wife, Patti, of Elysburg; four grandchildren, Haley Fulmer, Morgan, Connor and Gregory Fulmer; and a great-grandson, Cameron Troutman.

In addition to her husband and parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Spicer.

PARKS - Susan S. Parks, 79, of 54 Jackson Road, Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to ww.farrowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved