SHAMOKIN - Suzanne L. Swank, 77, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, Sept. 24, 2019.

Suzanne "Suzie" Eleanor Lewis was born July 3, 1942, in Shamokin. She was a daughter of Eleanor (Brennan) Lewis and Robert A. Lewis.

Suzanne was a 1960 graduate of Shamokin High School.

On Sept. 24, 1960, she married the love of her life, James "Jim" Calvin Swank, of Elysburg, in St. Edward's Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Suzanne was recruited by the federal government while in high school and after graduation moved to Washington, D.C., to start her career with the Department of Defense. She spent the best 12 years of her life supporting the Department of the Air Force (Air Staff, Pentagon) and the Defense Supply Agency (now the Defense Logistics Agency).

She received numerous superior performance awards and commendations from top Department of Defense officials, military and civilian, throughout her stellar career.

She left the federal government in 1972 to stay home and raise a family in northern Virginia. Suzanne was active in the North Springfield Civic Association and a Brownie troop leader.

In 1979, Suzanne and Jim moved their family to Shamokin so their children could experience a small-town childhood and be surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins. She coached softball and was an active volunteer at the former St. Anthony's Church in Ranshaw.

Suzanne held numerous jobs over the years, as she enjoyed being in the work force and around people.

She retired in 2015 from the former Northumberland County Prison Warden's Office in Sunbury.

Suzanne will be remembered for her love of her Irish heritage, as well as her confidence, intelligence, infectious personality, sense of humor and style.

Suzanne enjoyed a mean game of pinochle, spending time watching baseball (she was an avid Orioles fan), dining out or entertaining in her home with friends and family, every four-legged furry friend (large or small) she encountered and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Jim; and two daughters, Jamie (Swank) Pilot and her husband, Rob, and Suzanne Ashley (Swank) Mitchell and her husband, Paul. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren, James, Brennan and Elizabeth Pilot; and Paige, lan and Owen Mitchell (and grand dog, Molly). Also surviving are sisters Patricia (Lewis) Brokenshire and Beverly (Lewis) Dilliplane; a brother, William Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Lewis.

SWANK - Suzanne L. Swank, 77, of Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Butler officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Mostly Muttz Rescue at www.mostlymuttz.org or Hospice of Central PA at www.hospiceofcentralpa.org.