SHAMOKIN - Sydney J. Tharp, 81, of Shamokin, was welcomed in to the arms of his Lord, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Syd was born in Shamokin, Feb. 13, 1938, a son of the late John Tharp and Linda (Diorio) Tharp, of Shamokin.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1956.

Syd married the love of his life, Mary (Kocur) Witcoski, Nov. 28, 1987.

He worked at Shamokin Packing Co. until he became disabled.

Syd was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 27 years and was a devoted member and worker for his God and his church. He was also a member of the Shamokin Gun Club.

Syd was a special person and would help anyone in need. He loved to play card games with his family and he was also a great storyteller who would tell stories about the Shamokin Packing House over and over again. We will miss that.

He loved short vacations at the Hack's cottage in Weikert and the Haupt's trailer in Millmont. He also loved vacations down south that were always provided by his loving family.

Syd is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary; his son, Bryon Tharp, of Coal Township; stepchildren, Dale and Donna (Witcoski) Haupt, of Paxinos, Robert (Cecelia) Witcoski, of Sunbury, and Ross (Diane) Witcoski, of Duncannon; grandchildren, Stephen (Jaime) Witcoski, of Ligonier, Kevin and Stephanie (Haupt) Savidge, of Sunbury, and Dale (Hailey) Haupt, of Shamokin; great-grandchildren, Adelynne and Elyse Witcoski, Aiden Savidge and Stella and Aria Haupt; his cats (the boys) Marvin and Sammy, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by a brother, Gary; and sisters, Judy Hile and Jean Welker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Dorothy Snyder.

Funeral services for Sydney will be private per his request.