WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Sylvia H. Mensch, 89, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Williamsburg, Virginia.

She was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Shamokin to the late Ralph and Vincenzina (Lentini) Varano.

Sylvia was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Harrisburg. Upon retirement from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was the widow of Fred Mensch and was preceded in death by four brothers, Samuel Varano, James Varano, Albert Varano, Carl Varano, and a sister, Josephine Surak.

Surviving are two sons, Eric C. Mensch, of Mechanicsburg, and Curtis M. Mensch and his wife, Linda, of Harrisburg; a daughter, Dr. Lisa Mensch and her husband, Dr. Mike Javernick, of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Connor Mensch, Collin Mensch, Carly Javernick, Nina Javernick; and numerous nephews and nieces.

MENSCH - Sylvia H. Mensch, 89, formerly of Harrisburg and Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Harrisburg. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg 17110 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, go to BitnerCares.com. Memorial contributions in Sylvia's honor may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 6150 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg 17112-2603.