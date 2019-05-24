SHAMOKIN - Tabitha "Toby" E. Leiby, 78, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 204, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, following a short battle with cancer.

Tabitha was born Jan. 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Alice (Rupp) Filer.

On Oct. 20, 1960, she married the late Jack Leiby, of Shamokin. Although later divorced, they remained friends until his passing in 1982.

Tabitha was a homemaker most of her life. She was also a newspaper carrier in Shamokin for several years until her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending family picnics and sitting on the porch talking with her many friends.

Tabitha is survived by a brother, Kenneth Filer, of Shamokin; a daughter, Debra (Leiby) Derck and her husband, Keith, of West Cameron; a son, Jack E. Leiby and his wife, Sarah, of Shamokin; and a niece that she raised from the age of 2, Alice (Filer) Wheeland and her husband, Derek, of Liberty; six grandchildren, Cassandra (Derck) Coulibaly and her husband, Youssouf, of Philadelphia, Kandice (Derck) Jones and her husband, James, of Shamokin, Katrina (Derck) Mikulak and her husband, Paul, of Shamokin, Tabitha Leiby, of Shamokin, whom she also raised, and Adynn and Kai Wheeland, of Liberty; 13 great-grandchildren, Destiny Jones, Adell Munson, Ayden Mikulak, Aicha Coulibaly, Jensen Mikulak, Kelsi Munson, Logan Munson, Kendra Jones, Malik Coulibaly, Keith Leiby-Feese, Serenity Jones, Melody Jones and Abigail Leiby-Feese; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Along with her parents and ex-husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence (Filer) Bowers; a brother, Randy Filer; and a nephew, Randy Filer Jr.

LEIBY - Tabitha "Toby" E. Leiby, 78, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 204, Shamokin. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church Teen Group, 46 N. Second St., Shamokin 17872. Arrangements are being handled by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.