MILLERSTOWN - Tammy S. Seger, 59, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Millerstown.

She was born July 18, 1959, in Harrisburg, a daughter of James and Leona Luckenbaugh Hemperly.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tucker" Seger; a daughter, Katie Seger; brothers, Michael Hemperly (Shawna), of Mechanicsburg, James Hemperly II (Diane), of New Cumberland, and Tim Hemperly (Cathy), of Newport; sisters, Cindy Hockenberry (Leroy), of Duncannon, Wendy Strohecker (David), of Newport, and Jamey Deiter, of Newport; several nieces and nephews, but especially Martin Kocher, James Hemperly III, Tucker Hemperly and Malenie Hemperly.

Special thanks to Pansy Rumberger and Tina Mitchell, both of Shamokin, and Bill and Kim Weatherholtz, both of Millerstown, for being here with love, support and whatever through this short time of chaos.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.