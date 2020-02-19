MOUNT CARMEL - Terrence L. Potteiger, 61, of 300 W. Third St., Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at this residence.

He was born in Reading, Aug. 27, 1958, a son of the late Elmer J. and Louise (Fisher) Potteiger.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School in West Lawn.

Surviving are a brother, Jeffrey Potteiger, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Sherry Zimmerman and her husband, Fred, of Kleinfeltersville; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements.