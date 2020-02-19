The News Item

Terrence L. Potteiger (1958 - 2020)
Service Information
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4300
Obituary
MOUNT CARMEL - Terrence L. Potteiger, 61, of 300 W. Third St., Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at this residence.

He was born in Reading, Aug. 27, 1958, a son of the late Elmer J. and Louise (Fisher) Potteiger.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School in West Lawn.

Surviving are a brother, Jeffrey Potteiger, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Sherry Zimmerman and her husband, Fred, of Kleinfeltersville; and nieces and nephews.

POTTEIGER - Terrence L. Potteiger, 61, of 300 W. Third St., Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be private. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News Item on Feb. 19, 2020
