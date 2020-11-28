1/
Terry E. Rager Sr.
MIFFLINBURG - Terry E. Rager Sr., 63, of Mifflinburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

He was born April 1, 1957, in Milton, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Grace (Welliver) Rager.

He was married for 45 years to the former Annette J. Funk.

Terry attended Milton schools and he worked at New Columbia Joist.

He served in the Army Reserves.

Terry enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed relaxing with his "big boy sodas" known as his Bud Light, and listening to the radio.

The best thing he enjoyed was being with his family, who loved him with all their heart.

He is survived by his wife, Annette; a son, Terry E. Rager Jr. and fiancé, Tiffany Koch, of Milton; a daughter, Heidi J. Rager Miller and husband, Roger Miller Jr., of Lewisburg; three grandsons who he adored, Ryan A. Miller and wife Avonlea, Terry E. Rager III and Dominic Lauro Rager; two sisters, Linda Manley, of Turbotville, and Olga Pursell, of Milton; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Dora Funk, of New Columbia; and his fur buddy, Dexter. Terry has his first great-granddaughter arriving in April 2021 and he was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry Rager, Donald Rager Sr., Robert Rager Jr. and Warfield Rager Sr.

###

RAGER - Terry E. Rager Sr., 63, of Mifflinburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at Www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 28, 2020.
