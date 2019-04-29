ASHLAND - Terry L. Dietrick, 73, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home.

Terry was born in Mowry, Schuylkill County, May 19, 1945, a son of the late Lewis and Anna (Snyder) Dietrick.

He graduated from Ashland High School and worked for Gilberton Coal Co. until retirement.

He loved woodworking, taking trips to the shore with his family and hunting. He loved his grand-pups, Sadie, Tickle and Dutchess.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy (O'Neill) Dietrick, of Ashland, and son, Michael, husband of Tracie Dietrick, of Ashland; two brothers and two sisters, James Lewis, husband of Lynn Dietrick, of Ashland, Charles Dietrick, of Gordon, Marlene Walter, of Ashland, and Lois Geho, of Palmyra; a granddaughter, Kayla Dietrick, of Coal Township, and nieces and nephews.

DIETRICK - Terry L. Dietrick, 73, of Ashland. A funeral service will be held at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, at noon Wednesday, May 1, with Susan Hocking, C.S.M, officiating. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 Academy Lane, Danville 17822. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.