COAL TOWNSHIP - Terry P. Dobson, 77, of 1128 Bear Valley Road, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Herndon, Aug. 3, 1943, a son of the late William and Mary (Dietz) Dobson.

He graduated from Herndon High School.

Terry worked at Shrawder Builders, of Middleburg, up until his retirement.

On Aug. 20, 2005, he married Verlene Lehman, who survives.

Terry was a member of the Eagles, in Sunbury.

Terry was a loving husband and friend to all he knew. He was a hard worker who always had to be doing something and he had a great sense of humor.

In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a son, Richard Long and his wife, Patricia, of Hawaii; two grandsons, Brandon Long and his wife, Janelle, of Nevada, and Richard Long Jr., of Hawaii; a great-grandson, Chezden Long; and two great-granddaughters, Nyah and Nova Long.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

DOBSON - Terry P. Dobson, 77, of 1128 Bear Valley Road, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.