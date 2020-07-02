KULPMONT - Theda P. (Bowman) Reigel, 97, of 1434 Chestnut St., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Bloomsburg.

Born in Shamokin on Feb. 14, 1923, she was a daughter of Henry and Katie Bowman.

Theda attended school in Trevorton. She worked in the cafeteria of the Shamokin Area Elementary School and later for the Shamokin Area High School.

In 1942 she married the love of her life Harold Troutman, who preceded her in death in 1970.

She was a member of the Irish Valley United Methodist Church. Formerly she was a very active member with the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Tharptown, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir. Theda was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, Kulpmont. She loved putting puzzles together, enjoyed word searches, and was a seamstress who made her children clothing as they were growing up.

Theda is survived by her son, Fred Troutman of Kulpmont; two daughters, Suzanne Shissler of Sunbury and Kathy Seroskie and husband, Dennis of Kulpmont; three grandsons, Randy Troutman and wife, Maria, Dennis Seroskie and wife, Gloria, and Donald Shissler and wife, Jessica; two granddaughters, April Singletary and husband, MB, and Holly Zellers and husband, Sean; four great-grandsons, Gregory Troutman, Nathan Seroskie, Jason Schaeffer, and Alex Zellers; seven great granddaughters, Chelsea Troutman, Courtney Troutman, twins, Jenna Schaeffer and Jolenda Masden and her husband, Corey, Jada Singletary, Payton Shissler, and Keira Zellers; a great-great-grandson, Kamryn Masden; and great-great granddaughter, Alivia Masden; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Theda was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands, Harold Troutman, Lee Reigel and Walter Reigel; a daughter-in-law, Judy Troutman; a brother, Pete Bowman; four sisters, Floretta, Twila, Dorothy and Alberta, and a granddaughter, Salina Shissler.

REIGEL - Theda P. (Bowman) Reigel, 97, of 1434 Chestnut St. Funeral Service will be at held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Farrow-C. J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, with Reverend Beverly Petrovich officiating. Burial will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.